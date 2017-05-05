TRENDING ON BS
San Bernardino attack: Facebook, Google, Twitter sued over aiding terrorism

Lawsuit said they allowed ISIS to spread propaganda, recruit followers and raise money

AP | PTI  |  Los Angeles 

A victim is wheeled away on a stretcher following a shooting that killed multiple people at a social services facility. Photo: AP/PTI
Family members of San Bernardino terror attack victims are suing Facebook, Google and Twitter, accusing the companies of providing platforms to aid terrorists.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles said the companies allowed the Islamic State group to spread propaganda, recruit followers and raise money.



Authorities say the Islamic State group inspired the husband and wife who killed 14 people and wounded 22 in the December 2, 2015, shooting.

The suit from the relatives of three victims mirrors claims made against social media providers for other attacks, such as the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Some of those lawsuits have been dismissed because federal law shields online providers from responsibility for content posted by users.

The companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

