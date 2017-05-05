San Bernardino attack: Facebook, Google, Twitter sued over aiding terrorism

Lawsuit said they allowed ISIS to spread propaganda, recruit followers and raise money

Family members of San Bernardino terror attack victims are suing Facebook, and Twitter, accusing the of providing platforms to aid terrorists.



The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal in said the allowed the Islamic State group to spread propaganda, recruit followers and raise money.



Authorities say the Islamic State group inspired the husband and wife who killed 14 people and wounded 22 in the December 2, 2015, shooting.



The suit from the relatives of three victims mirrors claims made against providers for other attacks, such as the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando,



Some of those lawsuits have been dismissed because federal shields online providers from responsibility for content posted by users.



The didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

