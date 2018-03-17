Sanjeev Gupta plans to snatch world's biggest battery crown from Elon Musk

Sanjeev Gupta plans to snatch the world’s biggest crown from founder Energy, controlled by the UK executive’s GFG Alliance, agreed to build a 120-megawatt lithium-ion at Port Augusta in South Australia, State Premier Jay Weatherill said in an emailed statement Friday. While no timeline was given for completion, the size would exceed Musk’s 100-megawatt unit in the same state’s outback, which holds the current record. Other rivals may also overtake Musk including a South Korean project.

GFG, which last year added steel operations to iron ore mines in Australia, said the will help power a 200 megawatt solar farm at its Whyalla steelworks. hopes its Project will provide grid stability and act as a buffer to power outages, which have included a state-wide blackout in September 2016.

“As well as being the most powerful in the world, Simec Zen’s storage facility will help underpin the long-term viability of the Whyalla steelworks as well as provide additional benefits to the South Australian grid,” Weatherill said.