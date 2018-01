Sanofi SA set to buy US drug maker Bioverativ for more than $11.5 bn: WSJ

The potential deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value at about $105 a share, the Journal reported.

Sanofi SA is close to a deal to take over US Inc for more than $11.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The price represents a 64 percent premium to stock's close on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Bioverativ, a hemophilia drug maker, was separated from Biogen Inc early last year.

Sanofi has failed to land major deals after losing California-based cancer specialist Medivation to Pfizer Inc in 2016 and Swiss biotech company Actelion to Johnson & Johnson last year.

Earlier this month, Sanofi said it obtained the right to develop and sell a new hemophilia drug in a restructuring of its partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Sanofi and were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.