Sanofi SA set to buy US drug maker Bioverativ for more than $11.5 bn: WSJ

Walmart to sell major stake in Brazil unit to Advent, other funds: Sources
The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France. Photo: Reuters
The potential deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would value Bioverativ at about $105 a share, the Journal reported.

Sanofi SA is close to a deal to take over US drug maker Bioverativ Inc for more than $11.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The price represents a 64 percent premium to Bioverativ stock's close on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Bioverativ, a hemophilia drug maker, was separated from Biogen Inc early last year.

Sanofi has failed to land major deals after losing California-based cancer specialist Medivation to Pfizer Inc in 2016 and Swiss biotech company Actelion to Johnson & Johnson last year.

Earlier this month, Sanofi said it obtained the right to develop and sell a new hemophilia drug in a restructuring of its partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Sanofi and Bioverativ were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 10:25 IST

