Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook condemn Virginia incident

India-born Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, Apple chief and Facebook co-founder have condemned the violence at the white nationalist rally in Virginia, saying there is no place for hate and senseless violence.



Terming the last week’s violence at Charlottesville where a 32-year-old woman was killed as “horrific”, 49-year-old Nadella said Microsoft valued diversity and asked employees to empathise with “the hurt happening around us”.



“There is no place in our society for the bias, bigotry and senseless violence we witnessed this weekend in Virginia provoked by white nationalists,” he said.



Apple's Cook and Facebook's Zuckerberg also criticised Trump over his response to the rallies.



“I disagree with the president and who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights,” Cook said.



In a Facebook post Zuckerberg said, “There is no place for hate in our community. That’s why we’ve always taken down any post that promotes or celebrates hate crimes or acts of terrorism — including what happened in Charlottesville.”



“With the potential for more rallies, we’re watching the situation closely and will take down threats of physical harm. We won’t always be perfect, but you have my commitment that we’ll keep working to make Facebook a place where everyone can feel safe,” he said.