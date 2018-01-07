Saudi Arabia arrests 11 princes for protesting kingdom's austerity measures

has arrested eleven members of the after they staged a sit-in at the historic palace against the non-payment of their utility bills.

"A group of 11 princes staged a sit-in at the historic palace on Thursday. They said they were objecting to a recent Royal Order that halted payments by the State to members of the to cover their electricity and water utility bills," The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Attorney General of the Kingdom of Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb, as saying in a statement on Saturday.

They have been charged on a number of counts citing that their demands were not lawful and despite being informed they refused to leave the palace, the statement said.

"No one is above the law in Saudi Arabia, everyone is equal and is treated the same as others. Any person, regardless of their status or position, will be held accountable should they decide not to follow the rules and regulations of the State," it added.

The princes were also seeking compensation for their cousin's death, who was convicted and executed in 2016 for murdering a man.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)