Saudi Arabia deposits $2 bn in Yemen central bank to back local currency

Saudi Arabia's has ordered a transfer of $2 billion to Yemen, a day after the war-torn country's Saudi-backed called on the kingdom and its allies to save the local currency from "complete collapse." said in a statement on Wednesday that funds would be deposited in Yemen's Central Bank to help address the "deteriorating economic situation faced by the Yemeni people." The Saudi and internationally-backed created an alternative Central Bank from the one in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa, moving it to the southern port city of last year. Yemen's war began nearly three years ago when a Saudi-led coalition began carrying out airstrikes against Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, after the rebels overran and forced Yemen's government into exile.