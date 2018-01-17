Saudi Arabia deposits $2 bn in Yemen central bank to back local currency

-
ALSO READNorway suspends arms, ammo exports to UAE amid war in Yemen UAE says Qatar fighter jets intercept flight; Doha denies it House of Saud: What the royal purge means for Saudi Arabia and the world Saudi Arabia, UAE no longer tax-free, to impose 5% VAT from Jan 1 Afghanistan wants to join CPEC, India must not disturb dialogue: China
-
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered a transfer of $2 billion to Yemen, a day after the war-torn country's Saudi-backed prime minister called on the kingdom and its allies to save the local currency from "complete collapse." Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Wednesday that funds would be deposited in Yemen's Central Bank to help address the "deteriorating economic situation faced by the Yemeni people." The Saudi and internationally-backed Yemeni government created an alternative Central Bank from the one in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa, moving it to the southern port city of Aden last year. Yemen's war began nearly three years ago when a Saudi-led coalition began carrying out airstrikes against Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, after the rebels overran Sanaa and forced Yemen's government into exile.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU