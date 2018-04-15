JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Warship ruse, new stealth missiles: How US, UK and France attacked Syria
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia's King Salman rejects US plan to transfer embassy to Jerusalem

He said East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories

AFP/PTI  |  Dhahran 

Saudi Arabia, king salman
File photo of Saudi Arabia's King Salman | Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Sunday opened an Arab League summit by criticising US President Donald Trump's decision to transfer the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"We reiterate our rejection of the US decision on Jerusalem," the king said in a speech in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia.

"East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories," he added.
First Published: Sun, April 15 2018. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements