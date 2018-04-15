Saudi Arabia's King Salman rejects US plan to transfer embassy to Jerusalem

-
Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Sunday opened an Arab League summit by criticising US President Donald Trump's decision to transfer the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
"We reiterate our rejection of the US decision on Jerusalem," the king said in a speech in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia.
"East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories," he added.
