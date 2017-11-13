JUST IN
Saudi Arabia to reopen Yemen airports, seaports in govt controlled areas

Previously, Saudi Arabia had announced that it had shut down all Yemeni ports after a November 4 ballistic missile attack on Riyadh near its international airport by Shiite rebels

AP | PTI  |  Dubai 

Saudi Arabia's mission to the United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world's poorest country.

The mission's announcement came in a statement early on Monday. 


It says: "The first step in this process will be taken within 24 hours and involves reopening all the ports in areas controlled by Yemen's internationally recognised government, which the coalition backs."

It says those ports are in Aden, Mocha, and Mukalla. Saudi Arabia announced it shut down all ports after a November 4 ballistic missile attack on Riyadh near its international airport by the Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

Saudi Arabia and the US have accused Iran of supplying the ballistic missile used in that attack. The Houthis have denied that. 

