JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

After US criticism, WTO struggles to hone global trade vision
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia, UAE pledge $130 mn for Sahel anti-terror force

"There are attacks everyday, there are states which are currently in jeopardy... We must intensify our efforts," he said

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

Saudi Arabia, UAE pledge $130 mn for Sahel anti-terror force

Saudi Arabia has pledged USD 100 million towards a five-nation anti-terror force in the Sahel region of West Africa, while the United Arab Emirates has offered USD 30 million, French President Emmanuel Macron said today.

Macron made the announcement at a meeting to drum up support for the G5 Sahel force, an initiative pooling troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.


The leaders of the five nations, which are among the world's poorest, joined Macron and other leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the talks at a chateau in La Celle-Saint-Cloud outside Paris.

Former colonial power France is fighting against jihadists in West Africa with its 4,000-strong regional Barkhane force, but is keen for the countries affected to take on more responsibility.

"We must win the war against terrorism in the Sahel- Sahara region," Macron told a press conference after the meeting.

"There are attacks everyday, there are states which are currently in jeopardy... We must intensify our efforts," he said.

First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements