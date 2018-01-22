Saudi-led military coalition announces $1.5-bn humanitarian aid to Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition, which is currently fighting Houthi militias in Yemen, on Monday announced a $1.5 billion aid package for Yemen, News reported.

"The coalition will provide $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance," said the coalition in a statement.

The coalition promised to keep all ports open, including the Hodeidah port, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Yemenis, considering the blockade of on ports under their control.

It added that it aimed to increase monthly imports to from 1.1 million metric tons last year to 1.4 million metric tons and that it seeks to open land, sea and air access to to ensure the increase in delivery.

The coalition pledged funding of $40 million for the expansion of ports to accommodate additional humanitarian shipments, adding that it would set up an air corridor between and the central Yemeni province of to run multiple aid flights of C130 cargo planes.

The coalition said it would set up 17 additional "safe-passage corridors" to facilitate land transport for humanitarian organisations operating in the remote interiors of

The announcement came after Saudi decided to transfer $2 billion to the Central Bank of last week, in an attempt to stabilise the collapsing Yemeni currency.

The Saudi-led coalition has intervened in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015 to roll back the Houthi militants and support the internationally recognised Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was forced into exile by the

The war has killed over 10,000 Yemenis, mostly children, and displaced 3 million others, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.