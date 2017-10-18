Scotland gives the world its first floating wind farm

The world’s first floating offshore wind farm
started delivering electricity to the grid in the north of Scotland.
The Hywind project, built by Norwegian oil company Statoil
and Masdar Abu Dhabi Future Energy, has five turbines
floating 25 kilometres (16 miles) off the coast of Peterhead, near Aberdeen. The project has a capacity of 30 megawatts and cost about 200 million euros ($263 million) to construct.
“This marks an exciting development for renewable energy
in Scotland,” said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
“Hywind will provide clean energy to over twenty thousand homes and will help us meet our ambitious climate change targets.”
Wind turbines
have been installed on seabeds
since the 1990s. Taking them offshore typically increases wind speeds and reduces complaints from neighbours, but it has also been limited to relatively shallow seas. Floating turbines
are expected to open the industry up to new markets like Japan, the US west coast and Mediterranean, where seabeds
drop off steeply from the coast.
“Hywind can be used for water depths up to 800 meters, thus opening up areas that so far have been inaccessible for offshore wind,” said Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president of the New Energy Solutions business area at Statoil.
Some of the energy generated by the turbines
in the sea will be stored in batteries. Statoil
has installed one of its Batwind
lithium devices, which can store 1 megawatt-hour of power. This will help steady the flow of power generated by the wind farm.
The cost of conventional offshore wind farms has been plummeting in recent years. The UK’s latest renewable energy
auction saw prices drop to 57.50 euros per megawatt-hour, less than a third the cost of new nuclear power in the UK.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU