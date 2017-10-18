The world’s first floating offshore started delivering electricity to the grid in the north of

The Hywind project, built by Norwegian oil company and Masdar Abu Dhabi Future Energy, has five floating 25 kilometres (16 miles) off the coast of Peterhead, near Aberdeen. The project has a capacity of 30 megawatts and cost about 200 million euros ($263 million) to construct.

“This marks an exciting development for in Scotland,” said First Minister “Hywind will provide clean energy to over twenty thousand homes and will help us meet our ambitious climate change targets.”

Wind have been installed on since the 1990s. Taking them offshore typically increases wind speeds and reduces complaints from neighbours, but it has also been limited to relatively shallow seas. Floating are expected to open the industry up to new markets like Japan, the US west coast and Mediterranean, where drop off steeply from the coast.

“Hywind can be used for water depths up to 800 meters, thus opening up areas that so far have been inaccessible for offshore wind,” said Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president of the New Energy Solutions business area at

Some of the energy generated by the in the sea will be stored in batteries. has installed one of its lithium devices, which can store 1 megawatt-hour of power. This will help steady the flow of power generated by the

The cost of conventional offshore wind farms has been plummeting in recent years. The UK’s latest auction saw prices drop to 57.50 euros per megawatt-hour, less than a third the cost of new nuclear power in the UK.