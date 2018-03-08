Second time in less than a week, US east coast hit with another snowstorm

JUST IN
IANS  |  New York 

US snowstorm
A young girl plays in the snow during a winter storm (Photo: AP/PTI)

For the second time in less than a week, a massive winter snowstorm pummelled the US East Coast on Wednesday, leading to over 2,600 flights -- about 1,900 in the New York metro area alone -- cancelled.

Witnesses reported lightning and peals of thunder across the region during the snowstorm -- a rare phenomenon called "thundersnow", nbcnews.com reported.

Nearly 50 million people -- from Philadelphia area to New York City - were left stranded as the nor'easter knocked out electricity to areas that were still recovering from the previous snowstorm.

A New Jersey middle school teacher was struck by lightning but survived, the report said.

Officials urged people to stay off the roads, cbsnews.com reported.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning into Thursday morning from the Philadelphia area through most of New England.

"Forecasters said Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area could get a foot or more of snow," the report added.

According to media reports, New York City was set to receive 8 to 12 inches of snowfall.

More than 2,600 flights were cancelled at airports in Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Newark, New Jersey.

Amtrak rail system cancelled several trains normally scheduled to run between Washington and Boston.

At least seven people were killed and over one million left without power as a massive storm hit the US East Coast on March 3 with drenching rain, howling winds and surging waves. The nor'easter also brought travel services to a halt.
