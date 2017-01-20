Senator to bring legislation to promote 'buy American rules'

-
In a bid to advance President-elect Donald Trump's "Buy America, Hire America" agenda, a top US lawmaker has announced he will introduce a legislation to apply "buy American rules" to public projects.
"American tax dollars should go toward American-made products that support American jobs. Period," Democratic Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown said yesterday.
He also wrote a letter to Trump asking him to make "buy America rules" for the federal and other government agencies a priority during his first 100 days in office.
"I know President-elect Trump agrees that Buy America rules are critical as we rebuild American infrastructure and I look forward to working with him to make that happen," he said.
To be introduced in the Senate on the first day of Trump being in office, the legislation would apply "buy American rules" to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects.
