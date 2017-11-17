Sexual assault allegations: CAA, publicist Wolfe part ways with Spacey

-
ALSO READNetflix to end House Of Cards after Season 6 amid Kevin Spacey allegations Why Netflix may not be able to fire Spacey from 'House of Cards' More men accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, actor seeks treatment Trump removes Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director Donald Trump removes Anthony Scaramucci as communications director
-
Kevin Spacey's talent agency of past eight years, CAA, has parted ways with the actor following numerous sexual harassment allegations.
Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolfe of Polaris, also no longer works with the actor, reported Deadline.
The action come in the wake of mounting allegations of assault and harassment against the actor, which began after Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey behaved inappropriately toward him when he was 14-years-old.
Filmmaker and actor Tony Montana, best known for 2003 documentary "Overnight", and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic Theatre, London, also came forward with stories of sexual misconduct or assault by Spacey.
Since the allegations broke, production in the sixth season of "House of Cards" has been suspended.
Eight people who currently work on "House of Cards" or worked in the past have accused Spacey of creating a "toxic" environment on the sets through his "predatory" behaviour.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU