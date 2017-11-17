JUST IN
Japan railways issues apology for running a train 20 seconds early
Business Standard

Sexual assault allegations: CAA, publicist Wolfe part ways with Spacey

Eight people from "House of Cards" have accused Spacey of creating a "toxic" environment on the sets

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Kevin Spacey's talent agency of past eight years, CAA, has parted ways with the actor following numerous sexual harassment allegations.

Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolfe of Polaris, also no longer works with the actor, reported Deadline.


The action come in the wake of mounting allegations of assault and harassment against the actor, which began after Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey behaved inappropriately toward him when he was 14-years-old.

Filmmaker and actor Tony Montana, best known for 2003 documentary "Overnight", and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic Theatre, London, also came forward with stories of sexual misconduct or assault by Spacey.

Since the allegations broke, production in the sixth season of "House of Cards" has been suspended.

Eight people who currently work on "House of Cards" or worked in the past have accused Spacey of creating a "toxic" environment on the sets through his "predatory" behaviour.

First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 11:53 IST

