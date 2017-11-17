Sexual assault allegations: CAA, publicist Wolfe part ways with Spacey

Kevin Spacey's talent agency of past eight years, CAA, has parted ways with the following numerous sexual allegations.



Spacey's publicist, of Polaris, also no longer works with the actor, reported Deadline.



The action come in the wake of mounting allegations of assault and against the actor, which began after claimed that Spacey behaved inappropriately toward him when he was 14-years-old.Filmmaker and Tony Montana, best known for 2003 documentary "Overnight", and Mexican Roberto Cavazos, who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic Theatre, London, also came forward with stories of sexual misconduct or assault by Spacey.Since the allegations broke, production in the sixth season of "House of Cards" has been suspended.Eight people who currently work on "House of Cards" or worked in the past have accused Spacey of creating a "toxic" environment on the sets through his "predatory" behaviour.