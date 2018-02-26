Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif set to become chief of PML-N

Shahbaz Sharif, province and brother of ousted Nawaz Sharif, is set to become the new of Pakistan's ruling party, with a indicating that he was the "most competent" person to hold the post. The Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been forced to announce a new after the last week also disqualified as the of the party. of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the will announce the name of its new tomorrow, state-run Radio quoted her as saying. " is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot", she told reporters. Shahbaz Sharif, 66, is the of province since June, 2013.

He is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, who had to resign as in July last year in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal. If appointed, Shahbaz will lead the in the 2018 parliamentary polls. She said the and of will meet tomorrow to deliberate on electing the next following the disqualification of Last week, the had ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as of a political party. The apex court's verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's return to the PML-N's helm as The said, " is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot [of party president] given his political acumen and performance in province." had earlier been declared unfit to hold public office in the landmark Panama Papers judgement, in which a five-member bench of the had unanimously ruled that the former had not been 'honest' and 'truthful' in discharging his obligations as a lawmaker.