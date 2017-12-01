Shallow 6.0 quake hits eastern Iran followed by 5.0 aftershock; no damage

Two earthquakes hit eastern Iran in quick succession early on Friday, the first a fairly strong magnitude tremor measuring 6.0 on struck at a shallow depth close to the populous city of Kerman, the said.



It was followed up ten minutes later by a less powerful 5.0 aftershock in the same area, the survey said.



USGS's modelling predicted a low chance of widespread loss to life or property.The latest tremors come just over two weeks after a 7.3 quake killed more than 400 people in western Kermanshah province, close to the border with neighbouringIran sits on top of two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.Thirteen years later, a catastrophic quake flattened swathes of the ancient southeastern Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 31,000.Iran has experienced at least two major quake disasters since -- one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.