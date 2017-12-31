Shelling, rocket fire kill 19 outside Damascus: Syrian activists

Syrian activists and a first responder group say and rocket fire in the suburbs of killed 19 civilians a day after medical evacuations were completed to save the lives of 29



The Syrian Civil Defense, volunteer rescuers also known as the White Helmets, says pro-government forces shelled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta suburbs yesterday, killing 6 children and 13 adults.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and the local, activist-run reported the same.On Friday, the and completed the evacuation of 29 patients from the besieged suburbs to receive urgent medical care in government hospitals in The UN says around 400,000 people are trapped under the government's siege of eastern Ghouta.