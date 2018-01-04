Shinzo Abe reaffirms vow to pressurise North Korea to end nuke programmes

Japanese Prime Minister says should change its policies to help enrich its people.



told reporters today that would do its utmost, working with the and South Korea, to pressure to shift its course and end its missile tests and nuclear program.



said Tokyo is cautiously watching to see the impact of sanctions against North Korea, especially at this coldest time of the year when conditions are harshest.He said North Korea's diligent people and abundant resources could make the country richer if its leaders adopt the right policies.did not directly mention recent overtures by North Korean leader toward South Korea, including a reopening of a communications link between the rival countries.