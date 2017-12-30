Shireen Mazari's daughter slams DG ISPR

The daughter of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader once again targeted the Army, but this time Director General of (ISPR) Maj Gen was on her radar.

Imaan Mazari, daughter of the pro- Pakistani leader, on Saturday tweeted, "Our resigned. Our Minister resigned. You know who really SHOULD resign? @OfficialDGISPR. He has brought immense disgrace to his office & cast doubt on the role of the armed forces as non-political. He is a liability not only for the armed forces but 4 "

Earlier this month, Imaan held the responsible for the capitulation of the to the demands of Islamists protesting against a perceived "blasphemy".

The protests brought the government to its knees after blocking the highway between and for 22 days.

The eventual surrender of the government led to the Pakistani minister's resignation.

She roasted the in a self-recorded video that went viral after she uploaded it on

Since Pakistan's is capable of understanding only the language of terror and religious fanatics like Khadim Rizvi, I decided using their language to get their attention," Imaan said in the video.

"Shame on the that finances the activities of the terrorists, who have burnt down and have plans to burn the entire country," she added.

However, reacting to Imaan's video, Shireen said she does not share the view her daughter had expressed.

