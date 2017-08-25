JUST IN
Shooting near popular tourist spot in US' Charleston; police send in SWAT

Local reports said the police department sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area

IANS  |  Washington 

Image via Shutterstock
Police officers in Charleston, US state of South Carolina, responded to an "active shooter situation," authorities said on Thursday.

"A shooting was reported just after noon in downtown Charleston near a row of restaurants and shops popular with tourists," Xinhua quoted Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis as saying.

The spokesman did not mention whether there were injuries or provide the description of a potential suspect.

Local reports said the police department sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area. Police are asking people to stay inside and those outside to avoid the area.

