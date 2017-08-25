Shooting near popular tourist spot in US' Charleston; police send in SWAT

Police officers in Charleston, US state of South Carolina, responded to an " situation," authorities said on Thursday.

"A shooting was reported just after noon in downtown Charleston near a row of restaurants and shops popular with tourists," Xinhua quoted Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis as saying.

The spokesman did not mention whether there were injuries or provide the description of a potential suspect.

Local reports said the police department sent teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area. Police are asking people to stay inside and those outside to avoid the area.

