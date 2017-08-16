Sierra Leone floods: 600 feared missing,thousands homeless

Concern shifted Wednesday to the estimated 600 people still missing and thousands made in Sierra Leone by deadly in the capital, as scrambled to coordinate a response.



The United Nations said yesterday it was evaluating humanitarian needs in Sierra Leone, while the first Israeli aid packages were sent and pledged its



With morgues overwhelmed with bodies, burials began yesterday for some of the bodies too mutilated to identify.President Ernest Bai Koroma fought back tears on Tuesday as he visited the devastated hilltop community of Regent, saying the scale of the challenge ahead was "overwhelming us"."Entire communities have been wiped out," Koroma said. "We need urgent now."The of Sierra Leone, one of the poorest countries in the world, has promised relief to more than 3,000 people left homeless, opening an response centre in Regent and registration centres to count those left on the streets.spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York the country team was "supporting national authorities in operations, helping evacuate residents, providing to the injured, registering survivors, and providing food rations, and dignity kits to those affected."The says 600 people are still missing, while more than 300 are already confirmed dead.Adele Fox, national health coordinator for Sierra Leone for the charity Concern Worldwide, told AFP that the search for bodies continued but the survivors were facing difficult conditions."There is basic need for food, water, equipment and Since it is still rainy season, further flooding is also a possibility," she warned.The sentiment among those in the disaster areas had shifted from shock and grief to anger at what is an annual problem in Freetown, though never before on this scale."There is some frustration over the regularity of flooding and during the rainy season and its effects," she said.