Business Standard

Singapore imposes tax on foreign-registered cars

An average of 20,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Malaysia daily via the two land checkpoints

IANS  |  Singapore 

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday that all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC).

The cars would be levied $4.48 per-entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new rule which took effect from January 15, was to match Malaysia's road charge implemented in November 2016.

Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in parliament on January 9, that the decision was to ensure that Malaysia took note of Singapore's response whenever they raised their tolls or introduced a new levy.

An average of 20,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Malaysia daily via the two land checkpoints.

