Singapore Is Asia's Best in Attracting Talent

Business Standard

Bloomberg 

Singapore ranks the highest in Asia in attracting and developing talent, reflecting not only its world-class education system but how it’s adapting skills in the digital era. The city-state took the No. 2 spot behind Switzerland on the Global Talent Competitiveness Index, by the French business school, INSEAD. Australia was the only other Asia Pacific country ranked in the top 10. The index assesses a country’s ability to enable, attract, grow and retain talent, as well as develop global knowledge and vocational and technical skills.

Singapore: striving to be a global leader

  • Singapore’s government is seeking to build the economy into a regional high-tech hub
  • It’s helping small businesses adopt new technologies and supporting workers in getting re-skilled
  • With immigration curbs in place, the city state is pushing for automation of some low-skilled jobs, such as cleaners
  • Government to design regulatory environment that supports innovation and risk taking
  • Singapore is  striving to become a global leader in innovation, pervasive use of fintech

