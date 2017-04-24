Singapore Is Asia's Best in Attracting Talent

ranks the highest in in attracting and developing talent, reflecting not only its world-class education system but how it’s adapting skills in the digital era. The city-state took the No. 2 spot behind Switzerland on the Global Talent Competitiveness Index, by the French business school, Australia was the only other Pacific country ranked in the top 10. The index assesses a country’s ability to enable, attract, grow and retain talent, as well as develop global knowledge and vocational and technical skills.



Singapore: striving to be a global leader

Singapore’s government is seeking to build the economy into a regional high-tech hub

It’s helping small businesses adopt new technologies and supporting workers in getting re-skilled

With immigration curbs in place, the city state is pushing for automation of some low-skilled jobs, such as cleaners

Government to design regulatory environment that supports innovation and risk taking