Singapore Is Asia's Best in Attracting Talent

Singapore: striving to be a global leader
- Singapore’s government is seeking to build the economy into a regional high-tech hub
- It’s helping small businesses adopt new technologies and supporting workers in getting re-skilled
- With immigration curbs in place, the city state is pushing for automation of some low-skilled jobs, such as cleaners
- Government to design regulatory environment that supports innovation and risk taking
- Singapore is striving to become a global leader in innovation, pervasive use of fintech
