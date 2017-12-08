Singapore's ComfortDelGro to buy 51% stake in Uber unit for $218 mn

JUST IN
EU President Tusk says 'most difficult challenge ahead' in Brexit deal
The announcement came after trading hours on Friday, with the company's shares ending the day 1.6 percent lower

Reuters 

ComfortDelGro's taxis are parked at their vehicle inspection yard in Singapore. Photo: Reuters

Singapore's ComfortDelGro Corp said on Friday it is buying a 51 percent stake in private hire vehicle fleet owner Lion City Holdings from Uber Technologies' unit Mieten B.V. for S$295 million ($217.99 million) in cash, in a bid to tackle local rival Grab.

Lion City Holdings owns Lion City Rental, which runs a fleet of 14,000 vehicles.

The island-state's biggest taxi operator said in a statement that the deal would create the opportunity for its drivers to receive ride requests on the Uber driver application, while letting users of the Uber application book a ComfortDelGro taxi directly.

The deal, which ComfortDelGro will fund using existing resources, comes to fruition after the company disclosed in August it was in exclusive talks with Uber for a potential tie-up that was seen as a move that could help Uber compete with the dominant Singaporean ride-hailing firm Grab.

The announcement came after trading hours on Friday, with the company's shares ending the day 1.6 percent lower while the overall market closed over 1 percent higher.
First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 18:16 IST

