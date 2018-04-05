Siri needs help: Apple gets former Google AI executive to boost her voice

Inc has hired a prominent executive who recently left in a bid to boost its voice assistant and other offerings powered by the

confirmed that John Giannandrea, who previously served as Google's top executive, will join the company later this month as its chief of machine learning and strategy, reporting to Chief Executive The New York Times reported the move earlier.

The hiring of Giannandrea is important because the Cupertino-based company is widely viewed as lagging its rivals in key areas of Though made its debut in 2011 well before other voice assistants, Amazon.com Inc's Alexa and Alphabet Inc's Assistant have rapidly gained ground with consumers.

has taken a number of steps to remedy that. In 2016, it hired prominent researchers Carlos Guestrin from the University of Washington and Russ Salakhutdinov from Carnegie Mellon University.

And last year, transferred responsibility for from content chief Eddy Cue to operating systems chief Craig Federighi, a sign that the company was looking to embed the voice assistant more deeply into its core systems. also last year added more capabilities to behind the scenes, including the ability to securely share some user information between devices that a user has signed into.