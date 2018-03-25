Six cities in the UK will take part in the first-ever 'National Week' next month where participants will make, sell and consume the Popular Indian to raise money for charity.

The event, to be organised from April 9 to 13, is the brainchild of a Leicester-based who believes that the popularity of the triangular-shaped savoury transcends all barriers and can become a means to unite different communities in the UK.

"It is a tea time in the subcontinent but it can be so much more than that. We want to use this week to draw attention to the rich culture and of South Asia," said Romail Gulzar, who launched the concept in in the East Midlands region of England.

"This triangle-shaped delicacy is said to originate from the and was eaten by travelling merchants. It is likely that this is how the tasty parcels made their way to other parts of the world including India, and Bangladesh," said the of Pukaar News, a Leicester-based news service.

Birmingham, Manchester, Coventry, and have come on board with the idea, which involves a range of activities including samosa-eating contests, pop-up shops and tastiest awards.

The proceeds from the sale in are aimed at two charities -- mental health charity LAMP and Care of Police Survivors (COPS) -- dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"We want to encourage people all over the UK to buy or make their own samosas this week and sell them at work and school to raise funds for their local community or charities.

"If you're feeling competitive, you could offer a prize for the best samosa, we think this could be the start of something really popular," said Pakistani-origin Gulzar, who migrated to the UK from

In 2016, he founded the ' Curry Awards' to celebrate the hundreds of curry houses in the city with their roots in the Indian subcontinent.

While he believes the world's best samosas are to be found in Delhi, he is determined to bring some of that flavour to the UK with the week, set to become an annual event.

"We want to encourage people to experiment with this fried snack, traditionally stuffed with spiced potatoes, onion and peas, but it can have meat and other options too. You can have vegan samosas as well," Gulzar said.

Some of the winners of the National Week's prize draw will win tickets to the Curry Awards 2018, to be held in on April 22 where over 30 of the city's shortlisted restaurants will compete for the top prize.