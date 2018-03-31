Sky Italia, Mediaset forge Italy Pay-TV alliance in blow to Bollore's plan

Rupert Murdoch’s unit forged a surprise pay-TV alliance with Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset SpA, dealing another potential blow to French billionaire Vincent Bollore’s expansion in the country.

and Mediaset announced a content and distribution deal late Friday that opens the way to collaboration between the two Bollore’s is locked in a legal battle with Mediaset, Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, after the French conglomerate pulled out of a 2016 deal to buy Mediaset Premium for about 800 million euros ($986 million).

Under Friday’s agreement, Sky Italia’s satellite customers will have access to Mediaset Premium’s Cinema and Serie channels, according to a Mediaset statement. In addition, will be able to use Mediaset’s pay-TV platform for digital terrestrial television (DTT) distribution.

This will allow to create its own pay-TV offer on DTT, combining Sky, Fox and nine Mediaset channels.

Bollore’s recent investments in Italy, the euro region’s third-largest economy, have been challenged by regulators and activist investors. Vivendi, the second-largest investor in Mediaset after the Berlusconi family, has tried to reach a settlement over their pay-TV dispute but so far has been unsuccessful.

Now, Paul Singer’s fund Elliott Management is battling Vivendi for influence at Telecom Italia SpA, Italy’s biggest phone carrier. Vivendi, which owns 24 percent of the company, faces a showdown with Elliott next month at an investors meeting after the U.S. fund built up a stake of about 6 percent and demanded that Vivendi directors resign.

Elliott has criticised Vivendi’s strategy at Telecom Italia, arguing that it’s hurt the carrier’s share performance and failed to reduce debt.