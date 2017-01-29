Snap may publicly file for IPO late next week

Snap, the maker of messaging app Snapchat, plans to reveal financial statements and other disclosures for its initial public offering by late next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It will be the public’s first chance to see the performance of the fast-growing company, which is aiming to raise as much as $4 billion in its IPO. has already filed its information privately with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a recent private meeting with underwriter analysts, emphasised how dedicated its users were to its app, which lets them send annotated videos and selfies, people familiar with the matter have said. The company plans to emphasise its average revenue per user and is aiming to grow in more mature markets, according to the people.

After filing publicly, must wait 21 days before starting a road show to tout the listing to investors. On the current schedule, the company’s shares could start trading in March.Noah Edwardsen, a spokesman, declined to comment.

