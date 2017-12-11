JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Bitcoin futures zoom on market debut; world stocks flirt with record levels
Business Standard

Snow disrupts road, air travel in England and northern Wales

Europe's largest airport, Heathrow, warned on Sunday that some flights would be cancelled as it cleared the backlog of flights delayed by Sunday's snowfall

AP | PTI  |  London 

Britain snow fall, London airport

Snow and wintry weather are still wreaking havoc on travelers in Britain, with flights cancelled, roads sheathed in ice and rail travel disrupted.

With temperatures dropping overnight as low as minus 11.6 Celsius (11 degrees Fahrenheit), hundreds of schools were closed on Sunday.


Europe's largest airport, Heathrow, warned on Sunday that some flights would be cancelled as it cleared the backlog of flights delayed by Sunday's snowfall.

Heathrow asked travelers to check with their airlines. In the world of interconnected air travel, any extended disruption quickly leaves planes and flight crews out of position, knocking them out of rotation for their next assignments.

National Rail said poor weather conditions are affecting travel across England and Wales. Trains on Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western, and Virgin Trains will all also be affected.

First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements