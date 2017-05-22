SoftBank closes funding for record $93-bn investment fund

Group and Saudi Arabia formally announced the first round of capital commitments for the largest-ever technology investment fund, as founder seeks to accelerate his financing of cutting-edge technologies and startups.

More than $93 billion has been secured from backers led by the Japanese company and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, said in a statement on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment, Apple, Qualcomm, and are also investing, and aims to reach $100 billion with a final close within six months.

Mubadala committed $15 billion, according to a separate statement.

The Vision Fund will allow the billionaire Son to cut even more ambitious deals than he’s been able to do with his highly leveraged company.

He has used money from his domestic telecom operations to pay for investments in startups in China, India and the US and for acquisitions of larger such as UK chipmaker ARM Holdings and US wireless operator Sprint. Now he sees richer opportunities than ever before in areas like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

“ has long made bold investments in transformative technologies and supported disruptive entrepreneurs,” Son said in the statement.

“The Vision Fund is consistent with this strategy and will help build and grow businesses creating the foundational platforms of the next stage of the Information Revolution.”

Yasir Alrumayyan, managing director of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said the fund will help his country’s strategy of developing “a diversified, knowledge-based economy.” Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chief executive officer of Mubadala, said the fund “perfectly complements” the company’s strategy to become an investor in high-growth technology

Son has made tens of billions from investments in including Alibaba Group Holding, Yahoo! and Supercell Oy, and the new fund will pursue a similar strategy of backing technology at all stages.