SoftBank may be willing to take market price for Sprint

SoftBank
Group, the majority owner of Sprint, is willing to accept a stock-for-stock merger
with T-Mobile US
that values Sprint
at or near its current market price, according to people familiar with the matter.
While the two sides haven’t agreed on an exact value, SoftBank
doesn’t expect to receive much of a premium to Sprint’s current share price and may accept a deal that values the fourth-ranked US
wireless carrier at about its $34 billion market capitalisation, said the people. Deutsche Telekom, the majority owner of third-largest US
wireless provider T-Mobile, previously told SoftBank
it felt Sprint
shares should be valued at a significant discount to their market value, two of the people said. In recent months, Deutsche Telekom
has told SoftBank
it’s willing to come up on value for Sprint, they said.
At current market values, a stock-for-stock merger
would give SoftBank
almost 33 per cent of the combined company and Deutsche Telekom
about 39 per cent. Deutsche Telekom
plans to consolidate the merged company’s earnings by controlling the board of directors, said one of the people.
Representatives for SoftBank, Sprint
and T-Mobile
declined to comment.
