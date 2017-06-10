SoftBank to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics from Alphabet

SoftBank Group also agreed to buy Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft

Group is taking over parent Alphabet's robot dreams, buying to pursue a future when more machines intermingle with humans.



As part of the transaction with Alphabet, also agreed to buy Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.



Boston Dynamics, bought by in 2013 as part of a robotics acquisitions spree, made its name with a series of two- and four-legged machines that are able to stay upright even when pushed or traversing rocky terrain. Videos of the robots, known for their animal-like movements, are popular on YouTube. has already made investments in robotics, those efforts have yet to deliver hit products or pay off.



" is seen as the best in the world," said Tomotaka Takahashi, a University of associate professor and the founder of Robo Garage. While there might be some concerns whether it might be difficult to work with the "geniuses" at Boston Dynamics, he said "it will be interesting to see what they come up with when they're free to conduct research."



It wasn't clear whether would remain within SoftBank, a Tokyo-based and tech investment company, or become part of the Vision Fund, the $93 billion technology investment fund started by founder, Masayoshi Son (pictured). The fund will allow the billionaire to cut even more ambitious deals than he's been able to do with his highly leveraged company. The Vision Fund already has the right to acquire 25 per cent of SoftBank's holdings in ARM Holdings, OneWeb, US-based online lender Social Finance and US chipmaker Nvidia.



