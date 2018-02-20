SoftBank working with Nomura for $19 billion mobile IPO, say sources

Corp. is working with Holdings Inc. as it makes early preparations for an initial public offering of its domestic telecom business that could raise more than 2 trillion yen ($19 billion), said people with knowledge of the matter. SoftBank is considering marketing most of the offering to Japanese individuals, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. While no official mandates have been assigned, is advising the company on matters such as its strategy for distributing the shares, corporate governance and documentation needed to list on the Stock Exchange, the people said. Tokyo-based SoftBank has yet to send out so-called requests for proposals from securities firms that want to obtain formal roles as managers of the deal, the people said. Getting involved early may help Japan’s biggest brokerage win a lucrative global coordinator role for the IPO, which could become the country’s largest debut share sale since NTT DoCoMo Inc. in 1998. will likely face competition from global firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Nomura’s Tokyo-based spokesman Seiji Sato declined to comment on the role, as did SoftBank spokeswoman Retail Strength SoftBank hasn’t decided how it would split the offering between domestic and overseas investors, the people said.

With its large retail franchise, would be well placed to manage a share sale that targets Japanese individuals. In addition to underwriting fees, the deal would help obtain new retail accounts and handle secondary trading after the listing.