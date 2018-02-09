SoftBank, Yahoo Japan, Aeon to launch online retail to compete with Amazon

SoftBank Group Corp, Corp and plan to launch an business, national broadcaster reported on Friday.

The online business will sell products including food, clothes and everyday goods, said citing unnamed sources, in what would be the latest tie-up between in Japan looking to bolster their online offerings as they face stiffer competition from

Representatives of the three were not immediately available to comment.

The tie-up would allow the to share SoftBank and Yahoo Japan's customer base and data analysis abilities with Aeon's wide product range and distribution network, said.

SoftBank could provide labour-saving robotics to Aeon stores, said without giving further details.

Last month Walmart and Rakuten Inc said they would launch an service.

Seven and i Holdings Co Ltd, operator of Japan's largest chain of convenience stores, announced last year it would cooperate on fresh food delivery with Askul Corp.

is increasing its range of services in Japan, trialing its "Fresh" food delivery service in parts of Tokyo, and opening a large photography studio in Tokyo this spring as it moves to ramp up its fashion range.