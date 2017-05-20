Softer dollar may be stock silver lining amid drama

With companies set to notch their strongest quarterly earnings growth in about six years, a weaker US may help keep the profit momentum rolling and support share prices in the weeks to come.



After a dramatic week in Washington that rattled financial markets, one possible silver lining for stock investors was the weaker dollar, which can support earnings of US multinational companies with large foreign operations.



The .DXY weakened 0.5 per cent against a basket of currencies on Wednesday following reports that US President tried to interfere with an investigation into his former national security advisor’s ties with Russia, revelations that also sparked the S&P 500’s .SPX biggest one-day drop in eight months.



The currency was on track for its biggest weekly per centage drop in a year, and so far in 2017 the has pulled back 5 per cent, having erased its post-US election gains.



Movements in the can be significant for US-based multinational companies. The stronger the greenback is against other currencies, the less valuable foreign sales become when they are translated back into the US currency for reporting purposes.



“A weaker is arguably good for any company that sells overseas,” said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta. “If you’re talking about a silver lining, if you are a large-cap company that has significant overseas sales exposure, then this is an emerging positive.”



First-quarter results from US companies have bolstered confidence in equities, with the market reaching record highs earlier this month even as events in Washington threatened Trump’s promises of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and reduced regulation that had helped fuel a rally in stocks.



With more than 90 per cent of the having reported, first-quarter profits are on pace to rise by 15.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.



Second-quarter earnings are expected to rise by 8.5 per cent, a figure that could swell depending on currency moves. The has fallen 3.2 per cent during the second quarter alone.



Companies with significant global operations have already showed strength as the has weakened in the first quarter.



companies with more than half their revenue from outside the United States have reported a 13.2 per cent increase in earnings, when excluding the energy sector. That compares with a 10.6 per cent increase for companies with half or more of revenues coming domestically. Energy sector results are skewing overall earnings because of year-ago negative results.



The has climbed 6.5 per cent this year while the Russell 2000 , the benchmark for small-cap stocks that tend to be more domestically focused, has climbed only 1 per cent.



The weaker “could be a pretty strong tailwind,” said David Schiegoleit, managing director of investments at “The companies that garner most of their revenue from overseas sources, that could be a momentum play if you continue to see a soft ”



According to currency risk consulting firm FiREapps, which tracks corporate commentary on currency effects, the impact of currency moves on US companies in the first quarter has been similar to that in the prior two quarters.



But the firm cautioned that the first quarter is historically a period with reduced currency impact, and noted the weaker has created potential for an increase in earnings.



Ed Yardeni, president of consulting firm Yardeni Research Inc, questioned whether the dollar’s fluctuations will significantly increase profits, citing his firm’s analysis showing minimal overall negative impact from the currency’s strength in recent years.



“In theory, it should be a positive,” Yardeni said. “But as a practical matter looking at the past two years, it didn’t really show up as a major drag on earnings, so I’m not sure it’s going to suddenly be a major boost to earnings as it reverses itself.”



The also remains generally above levels where it was during the second quarter of 2016 even as it has softened this year.



Lewis Krauskopf | Reuters