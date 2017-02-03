TRENDING ON BS
Soldier shoots knife attacker near Louvre in Paris, one other injured

Attacker tried to attack the soldier

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

A soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him with a knife near the Louvre museum in Paris, police sources said on condition of anonymity.

"Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area," the interior ministry tweeted as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians.

