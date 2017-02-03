Soldier shoots knife attacker near Louvre in Paris, one other injured

Attacker tried to attack the soldier

Attacker tried to attack the soldier

A soldier has shot and gravely a man who tried to attack him with a near the Louvre museum in Paris, police sources said on condition of anonymity.



"Serious public security incident under way in in the Louvre area," the interior ministry tweeted as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians.

AFP | PTI