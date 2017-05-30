TRENDING ON BS
Song criticising PM Theresa May becomes chart buster in UK

Liar Liar by Captain Ska has risen to number two on influential iTunes singles chart

Press Trust of India  |  London 

A new song criticising BritishPrime MinisterTheresa May has rocketed up the music charts less than two weeks before the general election which is scheduled to be held on June 8.

'Liar Liar' by Captain Ska was released on Friday and by Monday it has risen to number two on the influential iTunes singles chart.



The song features sound bites from May, alongside lyrics including: "She's a liar liar, you can't trust her, no, no, no."

Major music outlets have rejected requests to play it but fans have been snapping up the single regardless.

A version of 'Liar Liar' was released in 2010, with a new edition recorded for the 2017 election.

A video for the re-released song on YouTube includes statistics on UK poverty levels and references to school and police cuts.

Some radio stations declined to play the song because of laws governing impartiality during the election campaign.

However, Ofcom, the TV and radio regulator, said broadcasters must show impartiality.

May had called for an early general election on June 8 in April. She had said that it is the only way to guarantee political stability in the UK for years after it leaves the European Union.

