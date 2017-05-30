Song criticising PM Theresa May becomes chart buster in UK

Liar Liar by Captain Ska has risen to number two on influential iTunes singles chart

Liar Liar by Captain Ska has risen to number two on influential iTunes singles chart

A new song criticising BritishPrime MinisterTheresa has rocketed up the music charts less than two weeks before the general which is scheduled to be held on June 8.



'Liar Liar' by Captain Ska was released on Friday and by Monday it has risen to number two on the influential iTunes singles chart.



The song sound bites from May, alongside lyrics including: "She's a liar liar, you can't her, no, no, no."



Major music outlets have rejected requests to play it but fans have been snapping up the single regardless.



A version of 'Liar Liar' was released in 2010, with a new edition recorded for the 2017



A video for the re-released song on YouTube includes statistics on poverty levels and references to school and police cuts.



Some radio stations declined to play the song because of laws governing impartiality during the campaign.



However, Ofcom, the TV and radio regulator, said broadcasters must show impartiality.



had called for an early general on June 8 in April. She had said that it is the only way to guarantee political stability in the for years after it leaves the European Union.







Press Trust of India