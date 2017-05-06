Soon, Egyptians may have to register with govt to post on Twitter, Facebook

Sixty Egyptian members of parliament recently approved a on “the regulations of using and exploiting social media networks.” If adopted by the parliament, the law would require in to register with a government authority in order to use social media websites, including and

The law would establish a department tasked with granting citizens permission to use social media. Within six months of the law's adoption, users would have to register on the department's website with their real names and state ID numbers to be able to use social media networks. Failure to do so could bring punishment of up to six months in jail and a fine.

The six-article draft law, which was circulated by local media including Youm7 and Independent, defines social media as “any application that works via the internet and is used to communicate with via voice, video messages and text.”

It is unclear how the law would be enforced once adopted, as the draft does not indicate how Egyptian authorities could impose registration on users or to detect those who do not register, give that the Egyptian government does not currently have the ability to regulate social media companies at this level. But the bill's sponsor MP Riyad Abdul Sattar told Al-Monitor that registered users will get a username and a password from the telecommunication ministry “to get through the firewall blocking ”

This could mean that plans to create a national-level firewall around Facebook, through which they could then require Egyptians to submit identity information in order to access the network. But no such plans are known to exist, as of yet.