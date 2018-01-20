South Africa's ruling ANC party vows change as Jacob Zuma exit looms

South Africa's ruling party today said that it "must act decisively" to rebuild its reputation, as reported that could soon be forced to leave office. Zuma has been under growing pressure to resign since he was replaced as of the (ANC) in December by his deputy Zuma's presidency has been engulfed by corruption scandals and a weakening economy, with the party losing public support ahead of next year's Ramaphosa's supporters are keen for him to take over as and try to revive the economy before the election, when the could lose its grip on power for the first time since the end of apartheid. "The must act decisively and with determination to rebuild the bond of trust between our people and the movement," the party said in a statement after a two-day meeting of its senior members. The statement addressed criticism that currently has two centres of power -- Zuma still in office as president, while Ramaphosa heads the ruling party. "(Party) officials, led by Ramaphosa, will continue their engagement with to ensure effective coordination between the and government," it said. The News 24 website said the party's executive meeting had decided that Zuma must leave office, but that no exact timeline had been agreed. "We will have a new in the coming weeks," it quoted one unnamed party member at the meeting as predicting. Zuma's closest allies still hold senior positions in the party, and he could in theory remain until the 2019 election that marks the end of his second and final term in office. His control over the was shaken when his chosen successor -- his former wife -- lost out to Ramaphosa in the closely-fought race to be Zuma, 75, could leave office either by resigning, through losing a motion of no-confidence in parliament or impeachment proceedings. He could also be recalled by the ANC, forcing him to step down. Whoever is on February 8 will deliver the annual state of the nation address in parliament -- providing one deadline for political manoeuvering. Ramaphosa, 65, is a former trade unionist who led talks to end white-minority rule in the early 1990s and then became a multi-millionaire before returning to politics. The ANC, which has ruled since 1994 when won the first multi-racial election, recorded its worst-ever results in 2016 local polls.