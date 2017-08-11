South China Sea: Beijing protests after US warship sails near disputed area

Beijing on Friday protested against a passing through waters near the Spratly Islands, a disputed area in the

The USS John S. McCain on Thursday entered the waters near in the to carry out freedom of navigation operations in the area, reports Efe news.

"Such a move severely undermines China's sovereignty and security, and severely endangers the safety of frontline personnel of both sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement.

He added that the Chinese navy identified the US warship, issued a warning and finally expelled it from the area, without giving further details.

Geng said China "has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands (Spratly) and their adjacent waters", and called for a dialogue between Beijing and the governments of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries to solve the maritime dispute.

"It is clear who is not willing to see stability in the and who is the major factor pushing for militarisation in the South China Sea," the spokesperson said.

Attracted by the strategic military location and the prospect of oil, China, Taiwan, Brunei, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam have all laid territorial claim to the Spratly's and have occupied several islands.

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, has deployed naval units and has reclaimed land from the sea to expand its presence, sparking protests from its neighbours.

--IANS

ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)