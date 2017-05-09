South Korea elections: Liberal Moon Jae-in set to win, say exit polls

-
ALSO READSouth Korea's President Park impeached in parliamentary vote South Korea pension chief arrested in corruption probe South Korea: Polls begin to choose new president, record turnout expected Ban Ki-moon returns to South Korea in bid to lead it Prosecutors interrogate South Korea's Park Geun-Hye on corruption case
-
Exit polls in South Korea forecast that liberal candidate Moon Jae-in will win an election on Tuesday to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye.
Official results weren't expected for hours, but the exit poll of about 89,000 voters at 330 polling stations, jointly commissioned by three major television stations and released just after polls closed, showed Moon receiving 41.4 per cent of the vote.
His two main rivals, conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo, were expected to garner 23.3 per cent and 21.8 per cent, respectively, according to the exit poll, which had a margin of error of 0.8 percentage points.
Such polls are merely a snapshot of the stated intentions of certain voters.
The final opinion surveys released last week showed Moon, the Democratic Party candidate, had about a 20 percentage point lead over his two main challengers.
A win by Moon would end a decade of conservative rule in South Korea and could result in sharp departures from recent policy toward nuclear-armed North Korea.
The winning candidate will be officially sworn in as South Korea's new president after the election commission finishes the vote count and declares the winner Wednesday morning.
This forgoes the usual two-month transition because Tuesday's vote was a by-election to choose a successor to Park, whose term was to end in February 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU