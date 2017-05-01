South Korea rules out renegotiation of THAAD cost

on Monday ruled out renegotiation of the cost for the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) missile system, responding to pressure from to share the financial burden.

"Our view is that it can't be an issue for renegotiation," said Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence.

He stressed that a bilateral agreement on the matter was already in place and there was a relevant stipulation in the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), Yonhap News Agency reported.

The calls for US Forces Korea (USFK) to pay for the operation of its own weapons in the country while the onus is on to supply facilities and areas.

The ministry's firm stance on the cost issue came after US National Security Adviser General H.R. McMaster on Sunday said that his government respects the existing agreement but only until "any renegotiation".

Last week, US President said he wanted to pay for it.

The has installed key components of the system at a former golf course in Seongju in North Gyeongsang province.

The two countries believe the positioning of on the peninsula is a must to help thwart North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions.

has already offered land for the site, with the US required to fund the installation and maintenance.