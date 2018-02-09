South Korean President shakes hands with North Korea Head of State

South Korean Moon Jae-in and the North's ceremonial met and shook hands on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony. Kim Yong Nam, who is officially leading Pyongyang's diplomatic delegation to the Games, met Moon at a leaders' reception ahead of the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. Moon and his wife received their guests one by one and the two men smiled as they shook hands in a relaxed manner. There was no sign of Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North's leader Kim Jong Un, who is part of Pyongyang's delegation. is the highest-level Northern official ever to visit the South and was meeting his third South Korean after participating in North-South summits in in 2000 and 2007. On his left lapel, Kim wore a badge depicting the North's founder Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father. Moon and his wife both wore lapel badges of Soohorang, the dancing white tiger mascot of the A seating plan for the dinner shown on South Korean television showed seated at the top table, in between chief Thomas Bach and UN Antonio Guterres, and directly opposite US Vice Japanese was also among the group. and its ally are regularly threatened by nuclear-armed