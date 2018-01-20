Spain maritime rescue service saved 56 migrants crossing Mediterranean Sea

Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 56 migrants trying to make the perilous crossing of the from Africa to European shores. The service says two boats were intercepted by its search craft this morning.

One boat was carrying 23 men in the of Gibraltar. The second boat with 33 men of sub-Saharan origin was located east of the near Europe's border watchdog said yesterday that 22,880 migrants had arrived in last year by sea, up from 10,231 in 2016. It also warned it expects the number of migrants using the western Mediterranean route to to increase this year. The Organisation for Migration says 2,583 migrants entered by sea this year through Wednesday, and 199 died en route.