Spy poisoning row: Russia says Britain must recall more than 50 diplomats

-
ALSO READ18 nations expel 100 Russian diplomats over UK spy attack: Top developments Spy poisoning row: Russia expels EU states diplomats in tit-for-tat measure Spy row: Russia expels diplomats from 23 countries in tit-for-tat measure Poisoning allegation by ex-spy a propaganda: Russian minister Lavrov Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: British PM Theresa May
-
Britain has to reduce its diplomatic staff in Russia by more than 50 people, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, following an escalating row over an attack on a former double agent.
"Russia suggested parity. The British side has more than 50 more people," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP.
On Friday, Moscow gave London a month to cut the number of diplomatic staff in Russia to the same number Russia has in Britain.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU