Steel rebound hope fading as China's property market slows

Steelmakers aren’t out of the woods yet. A year-long resurgence risks fading as a slowdown in China’s property deepens, exposing bullish sentiment as overblown, according to a US-based hedge fund manager and former Citigroup analyst.

“China’s real estate sector is the biggest X-factor for the globally this year,” Ivan Szpakowski, chief investment officer at Academia Capital LLC, said in a phone interview from North Carolina last week. “We’ve clearly turned the corner into a downward phase of the property cycle, and I do think there is a real risk for that we go back toward where we were a year ago.”

and iron ore surged in 2016 after a poor start as China’s “old economy” roared back with the help of government stimulus and a credit boom. At the heart of the rebound was a pick-up in construction that helped demand expand about two per cent last year, versus expectations of a five to six per cent decline, according to Szpakowski. Construction accounts for the biggest part of demand in the top consumer, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

China’s home prices have shown signs of slowing as local governments and banks follow Beijing’s orders to tighten the and rein in asset bubbles. At the same time, stockpiles have expanded at an “unprecedented” pace since the start of this year, Szpakowski noted. Iron ore inventory at China’s ports rose to a record 127 million metric tons last week, according to Shanghai Steelhome Information Technology, while stockpiles of reinforcement bar used in construction surged to 8.2 million tons, the highest since April 2014.

“We’re much more leveraged now than we’ve been in two years, in terms of inventory throughout the whole supply chain, whether it’s traders or mills, or whether it’s iron ore or steel,” said Szpakowski, who previously worked in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore as a commodities analyst for Citigroup and Credit Suisse Group SA. China’s has gotten “too optimistic” on demand and the potential benefit of capacity cuts, including the clampdown on some scrap-based mills this year, he said.

That’s a warning to producers and miners that have enjoyed a rebound after years of fighting losses and oversupply. China’s export prices jumped more than 90 percent last year, spurring gains in world markets even as shipments stayed historically high at more than 100 million tons. Iron ore has doubled in the past year and jumped to $92.23 a ton on Monday, the highest since August 2014. Futures in Dalian were little changed on Tuesday.

To be sure, there remain supportive drivers for Chief among them is the government’s desire for stable growth ahead of a leadership reshuffle at the ruling Communist Party’s National Congress in the second half of 2017. That should mean “another good year” for infrastructure spending and no aggressive action, yet, on monetary tightening, Szpakowski said.