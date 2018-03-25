Steel tariffs: South Korea, US reach agreement in principle on trade

and the have reached an understanding on revising their free trade agreement (FTA) and on tariffs, Seoul's said today.

"Agreement on the bilateral FTA and issues has been reached in principle," said on arrival at Airport after talks in Washington, reported.

Some technical issues need to be settled at working level but are likely to be concluded shortly, the was quoted as saying.

US officials had said Friday an agreement could be announced in the coming week.

Kim said was able to defend its "red line" on farm goods and no additional concessions were made over tariffs.

He said the agreement eliminated uncertainties related to and should allow South Korean products to be shipped to the United States, adding more details would be released Monday after he reports to cabinet.

The in July convened talks to renegotiate the free trade treaty, arguing the 2012 deal was lopsided because the US trade deficit had ballooned since it was signed.

said Friday the two sides were "very close" to finalising the updated pact "and we're going to have a wonderful deal with a wonderful ally."



said and were also near agreement on the and aluminium tariffs which Trump recently imposed.

is one of seven economies temporarily exempt from the duties that went into effect Friday and were mainly aimed at overproduction by

Despite fears of a tit-for-tat trade war that have sent global markets tumbling, Trump said many countries are now coming to the table to negotiate "fair" trade deals with the

The US trade deficit with has declined since 2014, to USD 10.3 billion last year.