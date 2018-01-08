Steve Bannon back tracks from anti-Trump remarks, says Trump Jr a 'patriot'

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist, apologised on Sunday for comments which were quoted in a new controversial book calling US Donald Trump's eldest son's 2016 meeting with Russians "treasonous and "unpatriotic".

"Donald Trump, is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around," Xinhua quoted saying.

"My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate," said. "He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends."

"My support is also unwavering for the and his agenda," Trump's ex top said, adding he regrets his delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Trump's eldest son.

It was revealed that Bannon, quoted from excerpts of the book "Fire and Fury", described the 2016 meeting at between a Russian and Trump' s son and as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

Last week, Trump said in a official statement that had "lost his mind" and had "no influence" within his government.

also fiercely slapped Michael Wolff's book -- Fire and Fury-- saying that it is "filled with false and misleading accounts," adding that Trump felt "furious" and" disgusted" about Bannon's comments in the book.

Since then, has been greatly isolated from his political allies and conservative donors, including billionaire and her father

was of the Trump campaign in its final three months during the 2016 US elections. He became the after Trump took office in January 2017 and left the in August before returning to his perch as of right-wing Breitbart News.