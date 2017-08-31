Stocks attract Warren Buffett more than bonds

JUST IN
Stocks remain Buffet's preferred choice over bonds

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, said the rally in markets over the last several years has made it harder to find bargains, but that stocks remain his choice over bonds. When asked why cash has been piling up at Berkshire, he told Bloomberg Television’s David Westin, “It tells us stocks aren’t as cheap as they’ve been most of the time.” 

Buying shares after the 2008 financial crisis, Buffett said, was like “shooting fish in a barrel. “Stocks “have gotten less attractive as they’ve gone along,” Buffett said. “They’re still very attractive compared to bonds,” he added. Buffett has plowed money into stocks this year, including Apple
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017.

