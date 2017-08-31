Stocks attract Warren Buffett more than bonds

Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, said the rally in over the last several years has made it harder to find bargains, but that remain his choice over When asked why cash has been piling up at Berkshire, he told Bloomberg Television’s David Westin, “It tells us aren’t as cheap as they’ve been most of the time.”

Buying shares after the 2008 financial crisis, Buffett said, was like “shooting fish in a barrel. “ “have gotten less attractive as they’ve gone along,” Buffett said. “They’re still very attractive compared to bonds,” he added. Buffett has plowed into this year, including Apple