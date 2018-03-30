Stormy Daniels cannot depose Donald Trump, lawyer Cohen yet, says US judge

A federal judge in California has denied the request of porn star Stormy Daniels' attorney to depose United States President Donald and his personal attorney, as a part of the adult film star's lawsuit.

US District Judge James Otero on Thursday denied the motion, stating that it was "procedurally premature", reportedly suggesting that her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, could refile the motion at a later date.

The motion was "frivolous, untimely and premature on its face", CNN reported, citing, Cohen's spokesman David Schwartz, as saying in a statement.

Schwartz said, "I'm not at all surprised by the judge's decision to deny the motion to compel depositions of and Donald This frivolous motion was denied with 48 hours of filing and I'm pleased it was denied".

Avenatti said that he will refile his motion to depose and Cohen after they file their petition to move to arbitration.

"Here is an order from the Ct denying our motion as premature on procedural grounds. We will refile the motion as soon as DT, MC, and EC, LLC file their motion to compel arbitration seeking to hide the facts from public view. We expect this any day," he tweeted.

Daniels has publicly claimed a 2006 sexual encounter with She recently appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" and claimed Cohen orchestrated a payment to keep her quiet during the election.

Daniels has been locked in a legal battle with President earlier this month, seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she and Cohen had signed more than a decade ago.

The adult star said that the deal is not valid because the US President "never signed it himself".

The judge, a former President George W Bush appointee, has set a hearing for April 30, according to the reports.